Students’ hilarious reactions to LeBron James surprising them at school (video)

NBA legend LeBron James gave students from his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio the surprise of a lifetime.

As the school year comes to a close and the Los Angeles Lakers’ star is well into his offseason, he decided to show up and interact with some of the students at the public school supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation. Some kids gasped, most kids screamed and some couldn’t even put their excitement into words.

Sometimes, there just aren’t words when your hometown hero @kingjames walks into the room. 😮🤪 🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/rJrHkBmHQs — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) May 26, 2022

James walked around the school to take group photos and selfies with the students. He even hugged a few of the crying students.

When @KingJames stops by the @IPROMISESchool for a surprise. 🤩🥹 Which reaction was your favorite? 😆 pic.twitter.com/XnVT2IcTHl — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) May 26, 2022

James, 37, is prepared to enter his 20th NBA season, performing at a level only fellow former Laker and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar achieved this late in his career.