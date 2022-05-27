Search
Students’ hilarious reactions to LeBron James surprising them at school (video)

By Rashad Milligan | May 27, 2022
LeBron James (Image source: Instagram – @kingjames)

NBA legend LeBron James gave students from his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio the surprise of a lifetime.

As the school year comes to a close and the Los Angeles Lakers’ star is well into his offseason, he decided to show up and interact with some of the students at the public school supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation. Some kids gasped, most kids screamed and some couldn’t even put their excitement into words.


James walked around the school to take group photos and selfies with the students. He even hugged a few of the crying students.

James, 37, is prepared to enter his 20th NBA season, performing at a level only fellow former Laker and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar achieved this late in his career.


