White woman tells Black NBA player he is ‘not American’ (video)

By Terry Shropshire | May 25, 2022
NBA player Norman Powell (Image source: Instagram – @normalpowell)

NBA player Norman Powell recorded a madwoman who claimed at a Las Vegas gym that he and the rest of the folks with him were “not Americans.”

The second-round draft pick for the Los Angeles Clippers explained to his half-million Instagram followers what happened during an episode involving another “Karen.” She felt compelled to take it upon herself to inform him, while he was working out, that he is an illegal citizen.


“This girl’s insane, bro,” Powell begins the video, before informing viewers that the woman was at the gym earlier and was pestering him before she left.

The woman returned and barked to Powell and his friends that they were “not Americans.”


Powell remained calm and had his workout buddy contact law enforcement while he continued recording. In the interim, Powell entertained the woman’s madness momentarily. “How am I not American?” Powell asks the woman in the clip.

The unidentified White woman retorted with, “I was born and raised here.” The woman goes on to tell Powell that her descendants were from the Mayflower and that they were slaves.

“She came here the first time and was saying she got in a fight,” Powell said. “We told her to leave out the back. She left, she was gone for about 15, 20 minutes, came back, staying in the gym calling us un-American, saying we need to go back, calling us p—y, a whole bunch of s—.”

Powell said he was stunned by the ordeal, although it’s good that things were de-escalated before they got any worse. Despite all of this, the woman continued to be a nuisance as she mocked Powell and others by saying “I can’t breathe” as she was arrested.

The woman ended up being handcuffed and shuffled away by Vegas cops. It remains unclear what charges she will face, if any. 

