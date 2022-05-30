Vice President Kamala Harris calls for ban on assault rifles in America

Vice President Kamala Harris has renewed her call for a ban on assault rifles in America after two mass shootings snatched away the lives of more than 30 people in May 2022.

The push for this measure has been revived in the wake of the racist bloodbath at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, that took 10 lives and injured three others. That was quickly followed up by the slaughtering of 19 children under age 10 — along with two faculty members — in Uvalde, Texa.

Harris calls the type of rifle, AR-15, used in the back-to-back carnages “a weapon of war” with “no place in a civil society.”

“On the issue of gun violence, I will say, as I’ve said countless times, we are not sitting around waiting to figure out what the solution looks like. You know, we’re not looking for a vaccine,” Harris said, according to CNN. “We know what works on this. It includes, let’s have an assault weapons ban.”

Harris continued: “You know what an assault weapon is? You know how an assault weapon was designed? It was designed for a specific purpose — to kill a lot of human beings quickly. An assault weapon is a weapon of war with no place, no place in a civil society.”

The vice president joins others in the push for more meticulous and thorough background checks on prospective gun purchasers. She also grimly noted that there have been over 200 mass shootings in the country even though we’re “barely halfway through the year.”

President Biden admitted to reporters during his visit to Buffalo earlier in May that he is handcuffed in taking further “executive action” to reduce the proliferation of assault rifles in the country. Biden and Harris, however, will not quit fighting for gun safety measures.

“Everybody’s got to stand up and agree that this should not be happening in our country, and that we should have the courage to do something about it,” Harris said, according to CNN.