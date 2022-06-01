Johnny Depp wins millions in defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has been awarded millions by the court as his defamation suit with former partner Amber Heard has come to a close.

The court award the Pirates of the Caribbean star $15 million as Heard was found liable for defaming Depp in a Washington Post op-ed.

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those oldest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me forever changed,” Depp posted in a statement on Instagram. “…six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

Heard also provided a statement.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” Heard said in a Twitter statement. “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.”

In a December 2018 op-ed, Heard wrote she was a public figure who represented “domestic abuse.” Although she didn’t specifically name ex-husband Depp in the piece, Depp sued her for $50 million, before Heard counter-sued him for $100 million.

Heard received $2 million in damages on June 1 from the close of the case, as well.