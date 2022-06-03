Who will Rihanna and A$AP Rocky choose as godparents for their baby?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been keeping it low-key since the birth of their son, and it’s also been reported that they plan to raise him in Barbados.

No one has said what they’ve decided to name the baby boy, and we honestly don’t know who the godparents are either. Here are some options for who we think could possibly be the godmother and father to the newborn boy.

Melyssa Ford

Rihanna and Ford have been linked as best friends for a long time now, and the two reportedly met when they were 14-years-old in Barbados. Ford is usually seen with Rihanna when attending fashion events or photo shoots. Since the couple plans on raising their baby in Barbados, it only makes since to have your long time friend that knows about the Caribbean as the godmother.

Tyler, the Creator

A$AP Rocky and Tyler have expressed how tight their friendship has been over the years, and have even considered each other as best friends. They’ve also collaborated on numerous songs, and when A$AP was imprisoned in Sweden in 2019, Tyler showed support for him.

no more sweden for me, ever — T (@tylerthecreator) July 8, 2019

Beyoncé

This right here seems like a pipe dream. Rihanna and Beyoncé have been two of the top female artists through the years, dropping hit after hit for their fans. Beyoncé could also teach Rihanna a few things since she is a mother of three.

A$AP Ferg

A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg come from the same music collective, A$AP Mob. During an interview, Ferg mentioned that the two are close and worked on music together during the quarantine period. There had been rumors of the two possibly having beef, but that seems like nothing but people trying to stir up irrelevant news.

Jay-Z

If Beyoncé is asked to be the godmother, it follows that Jay-Z might be tapped to be the godfather. The tricky thing with these two is that it seems like they’re always busy, so could they afford the time to actually be godparents? Rihanna and Jay-Z go way back, and when she was 15, she auditioned for Jay-Z and he signed her on the same day, rewarding her with her first record deal.