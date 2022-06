Actor Shannon Thornton, who plays the character Mississippi in the hit series “P-Valley,” and J. Alphonse Nicholson (Lil Murda) will take viewers on a winding journey with their storylines in season 2. As the glow up continues so does the drama. Both share how surprised they were with the overwhelming support and love they received in the first season of the hit show and hope the fans are equally – if not more – excited about the second season.

P-Valley Season 2 is streaming now on Starz.