Black man couldn’t win over ex-girlfriend, so he lashed out at her new lover

On the evening June 5, deputies responded to a home in Woodstock, Georgia where they found a 25-year-old man shot dead. Brakus Golden, 24, was alleged to have shot the victim and left the scene.

The sheriff’s office said that Golden had been in a relationship with the victim’s girlfriend, who lives at that home.

Deputies in Cherokee County discovered the man shot dead outside the home.

On the morning of June 6, police received an alert that Golden was in the area and located him in his car. Golden had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in custody.