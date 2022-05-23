Search
Black Georgia father wanted for attacking his ex-wife and her mother

By Malik Brown | May 23, 2022
A Georgia man is on the run after he was accused of killing his ex-wife and shooting her mother while she was holding the former couple’s 4-month-old child, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9:45 p.m. on May 22, 2022, deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Canton. That’s where deputies found 30-year-old Victoria Thomas dead, and her mother, 68-year-old Myrna Garcia, severely injured. Garcia is in critical condition at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.


According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Garcia had been holding her four-month-old grandchild when she was shot. The grandchild was not injured but was also taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital to be evaluated.

Investigators are searching for 30-year-old Christopher Thomas, who fled the scene, and is said to be possibly driving a black Kia Sedan.


