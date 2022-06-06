Search
Boosie goes off on girl who claimed to be mother of his son’s baby

By Malik Brown | Jun 6, 2022
Boosie (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Jamie Lamor Thompson)

Boosie has had an eventful few days, and that’s because a woman named his son as the father of her child. We all know Boosie by now, and we know he’s going to say whatever is on his mind.

Over a year ago, Boosie revealed that his son, Tootie Raw, was expecting a child with his girlfriend, but Boosie didn’t believe that she was pregnant. On June 4, Boosie posted a video on Instagram happily saying he wasn’t a grandfather.


“Just found out that ain’t my son [sic] baby, I’m not a grandpa,” Boosie said in the video. “They done kidnapped somebody baby, and brought it down there like it was my grandchild. You going down.”

Boosie then decided to post evidence that it wasn’t his son’s baby, showing screenshots of messages from somebody saying that the baby is their nephew. After that post, Boosie posted pictures of the baby’s biological mother and father, which had everybody in his comments laughing.


Through his Instagram posts, Boosie tried to show that the girl had taken someone else’s baby, got a fake DNA test from Google, and lied about having twins.

Boosie claims that he has never seen the girl pregnant and alleged that she was wearing a fake belly bump. “Girl u was never [pregnant woman emoji] n I know that big baby did not come out your body #uwenttothemax fake belly n all,” Boosie said in the Instagram caption.

The roasting did not stop, and on June 5, Boosie took his rant to Twitter.

 

