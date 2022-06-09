Chlöe Bailey teams up with Door Dash for new hot sauce, ‘Make ‘Em Sweat’

As if Chlöe Bailey wasn’t “hot” enough, the sexy songstress has teamed up with Door Dash in a partnership on a new hot sauce called Make ‘Em Sweat. Bailey took to Instagram to announce the partnership. “A little sweet and a lot of heat, just like me,” Bailey posted holding a bottle of her hot sauce, wearing a sexy little black dress and shades.

Make ‘Em Sweat is inspired by Bailey’s fiery personality and hot, chart-topping music and will drop exclusively, free of charge for DashPass members, via the Door Dash app on June 9 at 3 p.m. EDT.

Unlike your average grocery store hot sauce, Make ‘Em Sweat was created to complement everything from ice cream to plant-based chicken nuggets. The limited edition hot sauce delivers a dash of sweet mixed with signature heat from ghost, peri peri and cayenne peppers with a tomato base and chili sauce.

It appears Bailey will continue walking in her mentor Beyonce’s footsteps with brand partnerships celebrating her sex kitten persona. Make ‘Em Sweat is available for a limited time, so if you want to try Bailey’s creation, act now. If you don’t have a Dash Pass you can visit Door Dash: here

Make sure you are following Bailey on Instagram at @chloebailey and swipe up in her stories at 3 p.m. EDT for details on getting a bottle of Make ‘Em Sweat.