Chlöe Bailey teams up with Door Dash for new hot sauce, ‘Make ‘Em Sweat’

By Christal Jordan | Jun 9, 2022
Chlöe Bailey (Photo credit: Matt Monath)

As if Chlöe Bailey wasn’t “hot” enough, the sexy songstress has teamed up with Door Dash in a partnership on a new hot sauce called Make ‘Em Sweat.  Bailey took to Instagram to announce the partnership. “A little sweet and a lot of heat, just like me,” Bailey posted holding a bottle of her hot sauce, wearing a sexy little black dress and shades.

Make ‘Em Sweat is inspired by Bailey’s fiery personality and hot, chart-topping music and will drop exclusively, free of charge for DashPass members, via the Door Dash app on June 9 at 3 p.m. EDT.


Unlike your average grocery store hot sauce, Make ‘Em Sweat was created to complement everything from ice cream to plant-based chicken nuggets. The limited edition hot sauce delivers a dash of sweet mixed with signature heat from ghost, peri peri and cayenne peppers with a tomato base and chili sauce.

It appears Bailey will continue walking in her mentor Beyonce’s footsteps with brand partnerships celebrating her sex kitten persona. Make ‘Em Sweat is available for a limited time, so if you want to try Bailey’s creation, act now. If you don’t have a Dash Pass you can visit Door Dash: here  


Make sure you are following Bailey on Instagram at @chloebailey and swipe up in her stories at 3 p.m. EDT for details on getting a bottle of Make ‘Em Sweat.

Chloe Bailey (Photo credit: Matt Monath)
