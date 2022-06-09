The Fearless Artist is coming to New York City from June 9-12, 2022 to empower diverse artists by providing access to coaching, community and art collectors concerned with sustainable social change.

The annual popup usually takes place during Art Basel Miami/Miami Art Week but is launching in New York with the hope of bringing attention to the dozens of burgeoning creative professionals looking to gain notoriety and ultimately generate sales. Dubbed the “Young Creators Showcase,” the show will feature the program highlights with the intention of becoming a catalyst for social change and economic empowerment. The Fearless Artist will help students gain much-needed access to art business education, mentorship, peer-to-peer learning opportunities and hands-on experience working on major art events.

“The Fearless Artist has many exciting plans for the future as we continue to scale and grow towards TFA’s fullest potential,” says its founder Kiki Somerville.

Somerville, a lawyer and event producer by trade, the TFA founder and CEO has always been committed to supporting the arts and the artists. While visiting galleries and art-based events across the nation and the world, Somerville quickly discovered that today’s artists lacked the business knowledge to get their work seen, shared and sold. She realized she could push back against art world gatekeepers by teaching artists how to connect and tell their stories.

The Fearless Artist was envisioned as a platform for education and skill-building, networking and providing access to opportunities for mission-driven artists. Since then, TFA has expanded to produce widely acclaimed popup galleries (TFAPOPUP) during Art Basel Miami and was named “Best of Art Basel” by Time Out Miami with over 12,000 visitors in 2019.

To register for TFAPOPUP New York, visit https://tfapopup.com.