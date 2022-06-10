Search
Beyoncé deletes all social media profile pictures; what does she have planned?

By Malik Brown | Jun 10, 2022
Beyoncé (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Nowadays, social media activity can depict a lot of things, such as your relationship status, a new project being released, or to announce a pregnancy.

Beyoncé doesn’t use social media much, so when she posts something here or there, people tend to get excited. Well, on June 9, fans were excited because Beyoncé had some strange activity across her social accounts.


Her profile picture shows the same default image on all of her social media pages. She even went as far as changing her profile picture on YouTube, which hasn’t had activity in two months.

The Beyhive was quick to assume what might be coming next for the singer.


As you can see from the tweets, there are many possibilities of what Beyoncé could be cooking up for her fans. It could be a new song, a new album, or an Ivy Park release. Maybe an NFT is a possibility as well, but it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see.

