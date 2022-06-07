Solange’s son Julez Smith previews new song; social media roasts him

The Knowles family is full of musicians, so it’s not a surprise that Solange’s son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., would try his hand at it as well. His auntie and uncle are two of the biggest music artists in the world, and his mom has some hits too.

Julez previewed some new music on his TikTok page, rapping the lyrics. Social media can be a dangerous place to introduce anything new because they’re either going to praise or pan you, and unfortunately, Julez received mostly the latter.

Solange’s son Julez previews new music. How’s it sounding? pic.twitter.com/vHzc29MUTj — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 5, 2022

Once Twitter got ahold of the video, the jokes started to fly.

blue ivy making better music than julez & she’s 10 😭 — caleb’s spam! (@boyswntboys) June 5, 2022

Solange and Bey when Julez ask what they think about his song pic.twitter.com/AFR7bBqoS2 — ✨Bimbo✨ (@bellicose_barri) June 6, 2022

Julez: Hey uncle, I wanna be a rapper like you

Jay Z: https://t.co/c1ZEPIBqsn pic.twitter.com/K7Z0y2uZ8y — The King Of The South 🔥💯 (@LORDB65143787) June 6, 2022

Anytime Julez gets caught up in mess, Mother Solange gotta step out the booth so I say keep the lashings coming pic.twitter.com/69ldJFWE41 — 𝔇𝔲𝔠𝔞𝔱𝔦 𝔭𝔞𝔭𝔦*🦋°•° (@teenhusk) June 5, 2022

The entire family is being called out over Julez’s music, and this isn’t the first time he’s been in the news this year for something embarrassing. In April 2022, Julez was trending because a teenage girl claimed to be pregnant by him.