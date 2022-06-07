Search
Solange’s son Julez Smith previews new song; social media roasts him

By Malik Brown | Jun 7, 2022
The Knowles family is full of musicians, so it’s not a surprise that Solange’s son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., would try his hand at it as well. His auntie and uncle are two of the biggest music artists in the world, and his mom has some hits too.

Julez previewed some new music on his TikTok page, rapping the lyrics. Social media can be a dangerous place to introduce anything new because they’re either going to praise or pan you, and unfortunately, Julez received mostly the latter.


Once Twitter got ahold of the video, the jokes started to fly.

The entire family is being called out over Julez’s music, and this isn’t the first time he’s been in the news this year for something embarrassing. In April 2022, Julez was trending because a teenage girl claimed to be pregnant by him.


 

