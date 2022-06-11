Natasha Simmons wants women to experience luxury, starting with her loungewear

Florida native Natasha Simmons is a philanthropist, socialite and a woman with a vision. As the CEO and creative director of Yacht Club Access, Simmons wants every woman to know she deserves luxury and has the ability to create the life of her dreams.

What was the motivation for your Yacht Club vacation line?

I was preparing for a birthday trip to Mexico while having some girlfriends over. As a model at the time, I had the luxury of getting my clothes custom-made. I’d come up with a few designs for swimwear to take on my trip. As I was trying them on, my girlfriends were amazed at the designs and wanted to buy them. It was then I knew there was a lane that needed to be filled in swimwear for full figured/ curvy women.

Summer is here and pool parties and exotic beaches are calling. How can a woman find swimwear that’s complementary to her body type?

The first thing a woman needs to put on wherever she is going is confidence. After that, you should check out Yacht Club Access. We offer swimwear for all body types that are guaranteed to have you feeling luxurious. Our goal is to inspire every woman to live their best lives and not be ashamed of their looks or body type. This line gives you license to flaunt what [you’ve] got and make others meet you where you are.

What are Natasha Simmons’ secrets to looking flawless?

A nap every day, plenty of water, healthy eating habits, and maintaining a good mental environment for yourself. Get in tune with your body. Take care of yourself, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and others can’t help but notice that shine from the inside out. Yacht Club Access is more than just fashion, it’s a lifestyle.