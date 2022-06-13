Jennifer Hudson became 2nd Black woman in history to achieve this honor

On June 12, Jennifer Hudson had her name added to the entertainment history books. Hudson won a Tony as the co-producer of A Strange Loop for best musical.

With the award, she joined the EGOT club, which means she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony Award in her career.

In 2007, Hudson won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as Effie in Dreamgirls, a Grammy in 2009 for best R&B album, and another one for best musical theater album for the musical The Color Purple in 2017. In 2021, she won a Daytime Emmy for the animated short film Baba Yag, which she co-produced.

Hudson became the youngest woman ever to earn EGOT status, and the second Black woman to do so following Whoopi Goldberg.

She also became the third Black person to reach the status, along with Goldberg and John Legend.

In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Hudson said she had a plan to become an EGOT.

“I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy,” Hudson said. “So I [thought] I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony – and it [would] give me good luck, and [I’d] win.”

Looks like her plan worked.