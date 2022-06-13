Steph Curry’s parents allegedly dating people who were married to each other

In the latest episode of “You Can’t Make This Stuff up,” the parents of basketball icon Steph Curry are allegedly dating two people who were once married to one another.

Both of Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, were at game four of the NBA championship in Boston where Curry’s Golden State Warriors pulled out a victory over the Celtics to tie the series at two games apiece on Friday, June 10. The two 50-something parents were seated far apart as they continue to wade through with their contentious divorce proceedings after Sonya Curry filed in the summer of 2021.

For example, Dell Curry filed to wipe out spousal support for his estranged wife because she allegedly moved in with her new boyfriend, a Black man, in Tennessee. But Sonya Curry countered Dell Curry’s legal maneuver by stating that she did not start dating until after the separation was official.

After the game, Curry’s mother and her new companion, this one a White man, descended from the stands to congratulate the sharpshooting Curry following his on-court explosion of 43 points and 10 rebounds in a 107-97 triumph over the Celtics.

Patriarch Dell Curry also bathed in the glory of his son’s victory from his envious vantage point near courtside. However, during the game, fans noticed that he was huddled up with a mystery blonde woman, and fans immediately began cooking him on social media on Friday. They also started doing their homework.

It didn’t take long for Twitter detectives to piece the puzzle together that Sonya Curry’s new companion used to be married to Dell Curry’s new alleged girlfriend.

This could be a case of two formerly happy couples who were all once close and either remained close of switched partners after they both separated. Then the four could have decided to go to the game to support Steph Curry. But Twitter went into a tizzy when Dell Curry repeatedly hugged her during the game.