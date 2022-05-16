Steph Curry finally graduates from college (photo)

Steph Curry already has a handful of championships, career awards and record-breaking milestones. He is now able to add an educational achievement to his illustrious life and career.

Thirteen years after Wardell Stephen Curry II, 34, dropped out of the very school where he became a household name, he finally procured his undergraduate degree from Davidson College.

On Sunday, May 14, 2022, the Golden State Warriors superstar posted his momentous accomplishment for his 42 million Instagram followers, replete with an old photo of himself from his collegiate years along with a photo of someone holding up his name and photo.

In his caption, the basketball revolutionary quipped that if he hadn’t left college to play professional basketball, he would’ve finished in 2010. “Dream Come True!! Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done!” he wrote.

Curry’s wife, Ayesha, was in attendance at the school at the school in Davision, North Carolina, 30 miles north of downtown Charlotte. She posted congratulations to her husband for fulfilling his promise to finish his degree.

“Proud would be an understatement! Congratulations to my love,” she penned on her IG Story. “YOU DID IT!”

The timing of the commencement ceremony was fortuitous for the Currys. His Warriors team was able to vanquish the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in the week and gave Curry an open window to attend the graduation. He will now return to the Bay Area where his Warriors are set to meet the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.