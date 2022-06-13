Search
Towanda Braxton claps back at fan who mocked her photo

By Terry Shropshire | Jun 13, 2022
Towanda Braxton (Photo credit: Jonell Media PR fro rolling out)

Towanda Braxton clapped back when a few fans popped off about a recent photo of the Braxton sisters.

The fans believed it was shady because the youngest sister, 45-year-old Tamar Braxton, was not included in the photo that was taken not long after sister, Traci Braxton, had passed away from esophigal cancer.


Trina Braxton, 47, shared a photograph that included herself along with her sister, Towanda, 48, and Grammy Award-winning singer Toni Braxton, 54. Absent from the picture was their other sister Tamar Braxton, 45. 

Trina Braxton did not state that the youngest sister, Tamar Braxton, was out during this time on tour. Therefore, some fans, not knowing the circumstance of Tamar Braxton’s absence, called the photo “shady.”


Towanda Braxton got triggered over the unsolicited slight and clapped back with a lengthy post.  She lamented the “low vibration” individuals who automatically assumed the worst as the family continues to heal from the loss of a beloved sister. 

“It’s such a shame that these negative, low vibration individuals find the need to find wrong in this post,” Towanda Braxton penned in the comments section of Trina Braxton’s IG post.

“We are in fact in the space of healing and yet they find the need to call it shade for posting three of us together,” Towanda Braxton continued. “The integrity of their lives are in question. All because it’s three of us … not understanding the circumstances but yet, find the need to create a negative narrative. Be blessed people while we are here loving on each other and embracing the precious time we have together.”

