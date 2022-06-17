Juneteenth Freedom Fest will celebrate Black history in Detroit

This weekend, the Metro-Detroit Black Business Alliance and the city of Detroit are hosting the Juneteenth Freedom Fest in partnership with the Detroit Branch NAACP, Juneteenth Jubilee, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, Charles H Wright Museum of African American History, and the Eastern Market Development Corporation.

A Rhythm & Art Block Party kicks off Juneteenth Freedom Weekend and will be held at Eastern Market Brewing Company on Friday, June 17th from 6-10 pm. The Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll follows on June 18th, from 12-6 pm. Then, the weekend culminates on June 19th at Eastern Market’s Shed 5 from 12-6 pm.

This festival will also feature:

A variety of food trucks

Several musical entertainers and poets

Both a Kids Zone and a Grown Zone.

“Celebrating Juneteenth in Detroit is really about continuing to educate our community around what Juneteenth really stands for. Knowing our history is so important for our young people and for everyone,” Erica Hill, Deputy Director for the Civil Rights Inclusion and Opportunity Department of the City of Detroit, told rolling out.

“In Detroit we have a longstanding history of being the last stop to the Underground Railroad. We have so many historical markers and so much history has been made here. We always make sure that we celebrate Juneteenth in grand style.”

Visit www.juneteenthdetroit.com to get your free ticket today and learn more.















