John Legend wants to teach you how to write a song

The music veteran has partnered with MasterClass
John Legend (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Award-winning musical artist John Legend wants to share some of the tricks of his trade with you.

The pianist and vocalist teamed up with MasterClass to teach the art of songwriting. The class is 18 chapters, which dives into the details of the emotions and structure that go into some of his most successful songs.


Legend wants writers to develop a musical point of view, edit and create a schedule.

“Set the scene, give details of the moment you’re in so people can understand the perspective you’re writing from,” Legend said in the course. “Keep in mind how it’s going to sound, not just what you’re trying to say and convey.”


The full class is available on the MasterClass website.

