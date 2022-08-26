Snoop Dogg has a good reason for using ghostwriters

Snoop Dogg has respectably been in the rap game for a long time, and at this point in his career, he’s willing to give the keys to the young generation.

Dogg is known for his writing skills and has even helped other artists in the past with their verses. Now, he’s paying it forward and letting other artists write for him.

On Dogg’s recent album BODR, there are several up-and-coming artists featured, including Cordae, who wrote the song “Don’t Gotta Worry No More.”

The “Rap Radar” podcast had Dogg as a guest on Aug. 25, and he explained why he’s okay with people writing his bars nowadays.

“I started off writing for Dr. Dre, so what would I be if I didn’t allow somebody to write for me,” Dogg said. “Sometimes you gotta put yourself in the frame of letting somebody else depict a better picture for you because you can’t see everything.”

Dogg went on to give an example of another artist that had somebody write for them.

“I feel like Whitney Houston’s best record was the ‘The Bodyguard,’ when the other people came in and gave her records that weren’t hers, where she could just sit back and just sing and they embodied what they thought she should be,” Dogg said.

“That’s to the point in my career where I’m at now, where I’ve written so many hit records,” Dogg continued. “It’s not about what I can write sometimes, it’s about what I can’t see that somebody else can write for me.”