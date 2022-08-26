Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Snoop Dogg has a good reason for using ghostwriters

The OG is willing to let other people write his verses now
Snoop Dogg at the 2014 BET Hip Hop Awards (Photo credit: Dan Harr / Splash News)

Snoop Dogg has respectably been in the rap game for a long time, and at this point in his career, he’s willing to give the keys to the young generation.

Dogg is known for his writing skills and has even helped other artists in the past with their verses. Now, he’s paying it forward and letting other artists write for him.


On Dogg’s recent album BODR, there are several up-and-coming artists featured, including Cordae, who wrote the song “Don’t Gotta Worry No More.”

The “Rap Radar” podcast had Dogg as a guest on Aug. 25, and he explained why he’s okay with people writing his bars nowadays.


“I started off writing for Dr. Dre, so what would I be if I didn’t allow somebody to write for me,” Dogg said. “Sometimes you gotta put yourself in the frame of letting somebody else depict a better picture for you because you can’t see everything.”

Dogg went on to give an example of another artist that had somebody write for them.

“I feel like Whitney Houston’s best record was the ‘The Bodyguard,’ when the other people came in and gave her records that weren’t hers, where she could just sit back and just sing and they embodied what they thought she should be,” Dogg said.

“That’s to the point in my career where I’m at now, where I’ve written so many hit records,” Dogg continued. “It’s not about what I can write sometimes, it’s about what I can’t see that somebody else can write for me.”

Read more about:

Also read

Briahna-Gatlin-Photo-credit-Brooklyn-Wheeler
Culture in the Crosshairs Videos
Briahna Gatlin shares business secrets and what inspired Purple Block Party
NORESTRICTIONS
Music
New music Friday: DJ Khaled, Lil Tjay and JID headline releases
Drake
Music
Drake gets a new hairstyle; social media has jokes (photos)
the_game_InShot_20191202_151946408-1920x1080
Music
The Game entices White woman to consume trash in exchange for gift (video)
gibbs main
Music
Benny The Butcher posts Freddie Gibbs' girlfriend's explicit content amid beef
snoop dogg_featured_bang
Music
Snoop Dogg launches children's cartoon TV show (video)
Nik Scott
MUNSON STEED
MICHAEL NORDMAN
MICHAEL DERMER
Melissa E. Clarke
jade mathis
Pamela McCreary
Panel CArd
porsha monique
SAVE-THE-DATE (2)
SAVE-THE-DATE
Camara Mathis Webb

Watch this video

What's new

president-jimmy-carter-flag-bg
Carter Center stepping up and leading the nation for peaceful elections
Kayla Tucker Adams - NABJ Award
PR exec Kayla Tucker Adams honored during the NABJ conference in Las Vegas
Briahna-Gatlin-Photo-credit-Brooklyn-Wheeler
Briahna Gatlin shares business secrets and what inspired Purple Block Party