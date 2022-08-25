Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)

One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head.

The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.

That’s when the occupant in the Kia allegedly opened fire and struck the boy in the head, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Miraculously, the boy was rushed to a local hospital where he is said to be in stable condition. The father told police that the male suspect fired five shots.

Dirty Tay, born Kentavious Wright, was taken into custody on Friday, Aug. 19, though the information and police bodycam video were not released until Aug. 24.

After being interviewed, Dirty Tay was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. The 24-year-old faces multiple felonies including criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children and multiple gang-related charges.

Dirty Tay’s girlfriend was also arrested as the APD said she was in possession of a gun that officers stated belonged to Tay.

The rapper responded on his Instagram Story where he adamantly denied involvement in the crime and hopes that fans withhold judgement until the case can be adjudicated.