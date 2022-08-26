Snoop Dogg launches children’s cartoon TV show (video)

Snoop Dogg is taking his rap game to the children in the form of a cartoon series to help pre-school and kindergarten kids learn the fundamentals.

The Doggfather has dropped “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” through a partnership with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry and frequent collaborator October London.

Available to watch on YouTube, “Doggyland” is led by a cast of cartoon dogs — Bow Wizzle (voiced by Snoop), Wags, Yap Yap, Chow Wow and Barks-A-Locks — and helps “promote social, emotional development as well as age-related cognitive development” in pre-school children.

The cartoon dogs will create episodes that center on teaching young kids letters, numbers, colors, animals, good habits, hygiene and accepting others.

“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children,” Snoop said in a statement obtained by Billboard magazine. “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids, which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.”

Four episodes of “Doggyland” are available for kids to watch now with successive episodes airing every Tuesday.

“I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” Snoop stated.