Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Snoop Dogg launches children’s cartoon TV show (video)

The legendary rapper has created an animated series geared toward young kids
Snoop Dogg (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Snoop Dogg is taking his rap game to the children in the form of a cartoon series to help pre-school and kindergarten kids learn the fundamentals.

The Doggfather has dropped “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” through a partnership with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry and frequent collaborator October London.


Available to watch on YouTube, “Doggyland” is led by a cast of cartoon dogs — Bow Wizzle (voiced by Snoop), Wags, Yap Yap, Chow Wow and Barks-A-Locks — and helps “promote social, emotional development as well as age-related cognitive development” in pre-school children.

The cartoon dogs will create episodes that center on teaching young kids letters, numbers, colors, animals, good habits, hygiene and accepting others.


“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children,” Snoop said in a statement obtained by Billboard magazine. “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids, which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.”

Four episodes of “Doggyland” are available for kids to watch now with successive episodes airing every Tuesday.

“I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” Snoop stated.

Read more about:

Also read

NORESTRICTIONS
Music
New music Friday: DJ Khaled, Lil Tjay and JID headline releases
Drake
Music
Drake gets a new hairstyle; social media has jokes (photos)
the_game_InShot_20191202_151946408-1920x1080
Music
The Game entices White woman to consume trash in exchange for gift (video)
Jack Daniels 'New Beginnings, Make it Count'
Business
Jack Daniel’s invests in Black business owners in DC
gibbs main
Music
Benny The Butcher posts Freddie Gibbs' girlfriend's explicit content amid beef
Cooper Worthington aged 9 years old, from Paignton, England, poses dressed as Elvis Presley on August 23, 2022. The baby-faced rocker said his dream was now to take his show to Las Vegas and that it was always on his mind to become a star. (SWNS/Zenger)
Music
Young Elvis impersonator, just 9-years-old, is already wowing crowds
Nik Scott
MUNSON STEED
MICHAEL NORDMAN
MICHAEL DERMER
Melissa E. Clarke
jade mathis
Pamela McCreary
Panel CArd
porsha monique
SAVE-THE-DATE (2)
SAVE-THE-DATE
Camara Mathis Webb

Watch this video

What's new

NORESTRICTIONS
New music Friday: DJ Khaled, Lil Tjay and JID headline releases
Drake
Drake gets a new hairstyle; social media has jokes (photos)
Ray J and Princess Love arrive at the 2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States
Ray J says sexing strippers, prostitutes isn't cheating (video)