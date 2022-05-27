Snoop Dogg said he fainted when he saw Tupac shot up in the hospital (video)

Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg were two of the most prominent and influential rappers in what is widely characterized as the “golden era” of hip-hop in the mid-1990s.

Snoop recalls the flood of emotions that overcame him when he visited the legendary Tupac in the hospital after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996.

Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop said the night was a blur as he raced to Suge Knight’s house after hearing about the shooting. Suge tried to reassure Snoop that Tupac was going to pull through.

Snoop didn’t really understand how grave and how injured Pac was until he saw him in the hospital.

“We feeling like it’s gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain’t alright. He got tubes in him,” said Snoop, who admitted that he passed out.

“When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there, and I fainted,” he revealed.

Pac’s mother, the former Black Panther and 1960s freedom fighter Afeni Shakur, was there at the Vegas hospital and ordered Snoop to get himself together and speak to Pac.

“Then his mother got me up and walked me to the bathroom and had a conversation with me about being strong. She was like, ‘My baby ain’t never seen you weak. I don’t want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel. My baby loves you,’” Snoop said.

When they returned to Tupac’s room, his mother left them alone so Snoop could speak to her son one last time.

“She knew there was a little tension, but she knew how much we loved each other,” Snoop recalls. “So she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him as far as how much I love him. But I knew that that was gonna be my last time speaking with him.”