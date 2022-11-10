50 Cent explains how social media is impacting violence in hip-hop

Rappers have been dying at alarming rates over the years, and some can say that it may have to do with the music that is being promoted to the masses.

50 Cent recently launched a show called “Hip Hop Homicides” where rappers and other influencers discuss murders that have recently had an impact on hip-hop. During a segment, Van Lathan asked 50 Cent if he thinks hip-hop has become more violent over the years.

“I think it’s the same energy but we’re in a different period, so it looks different,” 50 Cent said. “It’s going to happen where everyone can take a look on camera.”

50 Cents continues and talks about the younger generation, which they have access to many things which just one click.

“Because of social media, everyone’s involved now,” 50 Cent continued. “Because those kids in middle America are clicking the f—— button to look and are fascinated with the killings because they’re living on a side so wild compared to the conservative lifestyles they’re having.”