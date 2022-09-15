Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Boosie tells rappers to arm themselves

Boosie is speaking out after yet another rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles
Boosie (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Jamie Lamor Thompson)

Rapper Boosie Badazz, unsurprisingly, had very strong opinions in wake of the tragic murder of yet another marquee rapper in Los Angeles.

PnB Rock was shot and killed on early Monday afternoon in South L.A.’s Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles while eating breakfast with his girlfriend. The LAPD told the media that all signs point to robbery as the assailant only shot PnB Rock, snatched off his expensive necklaces, and then fled out of a side door into a waiting car.


It is terribly ironic that PnB had just been interviewed by one of the nation’s preeminent turntablists, DJ Akademiks, where he detailed nearly getting robbed recently during an outing with his girlfriend and young daughter.

Boosie, who has a propensity for heated commentary and making controversial statements on the regular, was on cue when he implored rappers to keep their fingers on the trigger while traveling through Los Angeles.


Venerated rap legend-turned-TV star Ice T also expressed exasperation with the string of established and rising rappers being gunned down in their primes. 

Ice, 64, a Los Angeles native who rocketed to fame during what is called the golden era of rap in the early 1990s, said that he mentioned carnage on L.A.’s streets back when he was close to PnB Rock’s age 30 years ago.

The “Body Count” rapper, who was born Tracy Lauren Morrow, then explained why the icons from his era of rap did not rock a lot of expensive jewelry when they were coming up.

Read more about:

Also read

John Hope Bryant
Press Releases
Operation HOPE and SBA announce collaboration to empower small Black businesses
Boosie
Music
Boosie gets pulled over again, performs for police (videos)
Augie Ray
Culture
Making Smoke Company and Dutch Masters hold master class for artists in LA
Medium Rare Chicken
Artist Interviews
LA artist Medium Rare Chicken shares the inspiration for creating his own world
Augie Ray
Artist Interviews
LA artist Augie Ray shares what he's enjoyed most about mastering his craft during Dutch Masters master class
School,Bus,On,Street,Of,New,York,City,,Usa
Education
Mother sues LA school district after daughter involved in picking cotton

Watch this video

What's new

QuintaJimmy
Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel's show to finish Emmy speech (video)
SCurl
The SCurl x Memoir fragrance box offers a grooming paradise for men
9BF586DE-4F1F-4C2D-9585-B34437776BF1
Drip check: Our favorite fashions from Bonfire ATL