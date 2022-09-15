Boosie tells rappers to arm themselves

Rapper Boosie Badazz, unsurprisingly, had very strong opinions in wake of the tragic murder of yet another marquee rapper in Los Angeles.

PnB Rock was shot and killed on early Monday afternoon in South L.A.’s Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles while eating breakfast with his girlfriend. The LAPD told the media that all signs point to robbery as the assailant only shot PnB Rock, snatched off his expensive necklaces, and then fled out of a side door into a waiting car.

It is terribly ironic that PnB had just been interviewed by one of the nation’s preeminent turntablists, DJ Akademiks, where he detailed nearly getting robbed recently during an outing with his girlfriend and young daughter.

Boosie, who has a propensity for heated commentary and making controversial statements on the regular, was on cue when he implored rappers to keep their fingers on the trigger while traveling through Los Angeles.

Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER ‼️BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES ‼️KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS ‼️They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 13, 2022

Venerated rap legend-turned-TV star Ice T also expressed exasperation with the string of established and rising rappers being gunned down in their primes.

I'm done explaining LA Gang culture… MFs will not listen. It's not a game.. At all. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 13, 2022

Ice, 64, a Los Angeles native who rocketed to fame during what is called the golden era of rap in the early 1990s, said that he mentioned carnage on L.A.’s streets back when he was close to PnB Rock’s age 30 years ago.

‘LA….. Home of the Bodybag…’ Somebody said that 30 yrs ago…. 💎 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 14, 2022

The “Body Count” rapper, who was born Tracy Lauren Morrow, then explained why the icons from his era of rap did not rock a lot of expensive jewelry when they were coming up.

People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture.If you NOTICE, LA rappers don't wear a lotta Jewelry… Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick..The list goes on.. It's not cause we're broke. LA is just a Dangerous place,rapper or not. Why test the streets.. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 14, 2022

Thats on certain occasions when you're ready for whatever… I have Big Jewelry too… But you don't wake up EVERYDAY and put it on to go down the block.. As I said before… Challenge the hood, somebody's gonna catch that Fade. https://t.co/2KKMo1lVNY — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 14, 2022