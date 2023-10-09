In 2023, Tupac and Biggie Smalls’ deaths are still raising a number of questions that have yet to be answered. Recently, Tupac’s case came back into the public eye after Keffe D was arrested on suspicion of murder for the 1996 killing.

Amir Muhammad was the suspected killer of Smalls, but in an interview with “Art of Dialogue,” Gene Deal said that Diddy was the intended target the night of his death.

“They wanted Puff more than they wanted B.I.G.,” Deal said. “B.I.G. was a casualty. Whoever put that hit out, they put it on Puff. They had to pay up still because they said Puff blew the light. By Puff blowing the light, and them taking BIG, they still had to pay up because the person willing to kill Puff gave the ‘okay’ to kill B.I.G. ”

The host then asked Deal if Diddy had shown any remorse after Smalls was killed.

“Puff never mentioned anything to me about Biggie’s death,” Deal said. “I’ve been in a couple of altercations when there was gunplay, and Puff would say to me ‘Gene, how did you know?’ Before B.I.G died, I said ‘if we go to this party, somebody is going to get murdered tonight.’ When I told Puff that, he told me ‘you don’t have to go Gene, and I told B.I.G. the same thing.’

“On those two cases we had gunplay on, he asked me how I knew. He never asked how I knew somebody was going to die that night B.I.G. got murdered,” Deal said.