DaBaby mishandled his career, now he’s paying for it

DaBaby has had a rollercoaster ride of a career, and it may be due in part to the way he carried himself throughout the years. It now looks like all of those things are coming back to haunt him.

On Aug. 30, it was reported that the rapper will no longer perform at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans on Friday, due to low ticket sales.

Ticketmaster deactivated the concert, and it now reads “Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event.” Before the event was taken down, there were fewer than 500 tickets purchased, but the arena holds 14,000 people. The tickets were also as low as $35.

The only two tour dates left on DaBaby’s website are in Paris, France, and Houston, Texas.

Circling back to his rollercoaster career, the rapper has done many controversial things in the past two years. During his Rolling Loud performance in 2021, he made homophobic and misogynistic comments, saying “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

In February 2022, DaBaby was in the news for fighting the brother of DaniLeigh, the singer whom he used to date and who is the mother of one of his children.

In April 2022, a video showed DaBaby trying to force a fan to kiss him who looked uninterested in doing so. Later that month, TMZ reported that a property manager pressed felony battery charges against the rapper, claiming he suffered serious injuries after being attacked by the rapper at a music video shoot.