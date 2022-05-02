DaBaby responds to arrest warrant by posting video of man using N-word (video)

DaBaby sounded off at the announcement that the Los Angeles County district attorney issued an arrest warrant against him for an alleged felony battery against the owner of an L.A. mansion.

The irascible emcee, born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk in Cleveland, allegedly punched Gary Prager in the mouth when the homeowner reportedly used racial epithets during his confrontation with DaBaby for violating their rental agreement.

According to a separate civil lawsuit filed by Prager in February 2021, obtained by TMZ, Dababy had agreed to no more than 12 people at the home at one time. When reports began flowing into Prager that there were up to 40 people at the estate, Prager seemingly stormed to his property and aggressively confronted DaBaby using the N-word to express his displeasure.

During the contentious exchange, DaBaby and an associate, Thankgod Chimmeka Awute, allegedly got physical with Prager. The homeowner attests in the lawsuit that after Awute wrestled Prager to the ground, DaBaby ordered him off of Prager, at which time DaBaby supposedly punched Prager in the mouth, knocking out a tooth.

Dababy, 30, is fighting back at the narrative being constructed of the rapper as a volatile man who swings first and asks questions later. The “Levitating” emcee, therefore, uploaded a video to his Instagram and Twitter pages to explain to his combined 25 million followers that Prager supposedly came at them the wrong way and initiated the altercation.

The rapper first uploaded a video to TikTok where Prager allegedly used harsh language with DaBaby’s crew.

“On today’s episode of ‘Let’s Make DaBaby look like a bad person,’ we have Gary Prager a PROUD white supremacist lying to TMZ and LAPD. Not knowing that he’s caught on camera,” DaBaby penned in the caption:

Neither the LA district attorney nor the Los Angeles Police Department have commented yet on the video posted over the April 29-May 1, 2022, weekend. No determination has been made on whether or not the video will factor into the decision to have DaBaby arrested.

Check out a portion of the recorded video below: