Kendrick Lamar reunites with old friends at Compton video shoot

Kendrick Lamar recently returned to his roots in Compton, California, where he was spotted catching up with old friends and their families while filming his latest music video for “Not Like Us.” The event not only served as a professional engagement but also as a personal reunion, highlighting Lamar’s deep connections within his community.

Compton community

Among those in attendance was Schoolboy Q’s daughter, Joyce “Joy” Hanley, who surprised Lamar with her growth. “H— nah, you taller than me and some mo’ s—,” Lamar remarked, expressing his astonishment at her height. “You grown, that’s crazy man.” It’s noted that Schoolboy Q, a fellow artist and close associate of Lamar, has another daughter born in 2019.

The video shoot also saw appearances from other notable figures such as Ab-Soul and Punch, indicating the strong camaraderie and support within their music circle. The presence of fans who gathered to be part of the video added to the vibrant atmosphere of the day.

This gathering in Compton not only underscores Lamar’s ongoing influence in the music industry but also his commitment to maintaining ties with his community and peers, making the “Not Like Us” video shoot a memorable event for everyone involved.