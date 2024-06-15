Social media influencer Ekane faces claims of colorism.

“Do you understand I’m a light-skinned woman?” Ekane asked on a live stream. “So I benefit from colorism. You’re a dark-skinned woman, you could never make it to the heights I make it from. Oop. Can we clock that one, or is it going to hurt y’all’s feelings because it’s me saying it?”

The statements caused an uproar but Ekane is known for her chaotic lifestyle, whether it’s her toxic relationship with the father of her children, Chris, beefing with Karrahbooo, or being the main witness of a Waffle House brawl.

girl what da hell pic.twitter.com/YtN4dPJpRj — mecca 😉 (@spinbackmecca) June 14, 2024

Criticism is nothing new for Ekane. The influencer gets so much public scrutiny about her lifestyle, her Instagram name is @theyhateekane. This time, the backlash seems a little louder.

“When you’re going to get pulled over by them, and you’re going to have to sit in their faces? I don’t give a f— what brand deal they’ve offered you,” a TikTok account named @tablefor2podcast_ posted. “When you get up from that table, you’re still going to be an African American. A negro, to be specific.”

Yea she ate Ekane uppppp 😣 pic.twitter.com/iLtjRX5jDS — THE SWEET LIFE OF A SAG 🎀 (@nonnabgood) June 14, 2024

The response caused Ekane to apologize to her 4 million TikTok followers.

“Only to my dark-skinned supporters, look, I apologize, humbly in the humblest of forms,” Ekane said. “I responded to a comment making fun of my abuse, and I went too low. And in the process of trying to offend her, how she hurt my heart, I hurt all my dark-skinned girlies. I want y’all to understand, if you know me, you know I ride for us.”

@bigekane Only sorry to my sistas!!!!! I love and appreciate yall and shouldnt have said it honey!!!!! Hair @ashimaryhair link in bio ♬ original sound – EKANE 💅🏽

The latest incident wasn’t the first time Ekane made a comment about dark-skinned women. Fans also posted an old TikTok live where she called a commenter an insecure dark-skinned woman and a monkey.