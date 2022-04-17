DaBaby talks about trespasser he shot at his home (video)

DaBaby said he felt compelled to personally handle the matter when an intruder breached the wall that forms a circumference around his mansion in suburban Charlotte.

Now that the violent episode has passed and the person is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, the rapper born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk is free to speak on the shooting at his $2 million home.

The “Red Light Green Light” rapper told his 20 million Instagram followers that he felt good about not killing the man after a short argument following the man’s brazen scaling of his wall in Troutman, North Carolina, a 30-mile drive north of Charlotte.

“I chose not to take a n—a life the other day and it felt great,” he wrote alongside a clip of Cam’ron from Paid in Full, whose character Rico says, “N—-s get shot everyday. You be alright, n—a.”

“Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously,” DaBaby added before warning the intruder not to return. “Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”

TMZ obtained the audio of the trespasser who was heard screaming in pain as DaBaby explained to the dispatcher that fired his handgun in self-defense.

“I shot him in his leg,” he said. “He’s trespassing on my property. … He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

DaBaby was standing in proximity to the man and confirmed to the dispatcher that he was bleeding. When the dispatcher asked if the shooting victim was “completely alert,” DaBaby responded, “Do you not hear this man, bro?”

The dispatcher ordered DaBaby to secure his weapon, but DaBaby initially refused of concern for his safety. When officers raced to the scene, DaBaby was reportedly cooperative and secured the fiream. The man was arrested and transported to a local trauma center.