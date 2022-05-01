Arrest warrant issued for DaBaby for felonious assault

DaBaby has more violent episodes than hit records and concert appearances as of late. And the lawsuits and legal entanglements are starting to pile up.
The mercurial rapper from Charlotte has been charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident in December when he and a member of his crew allegedly laid hands on a property owner in Los Angeles in December 2020.
According to the arrest warrant obtained by NBC affiliate WCNC in Charlotte, Gary Pagar, the owner of the mansion that DaBaby rented to film a music video, had originally agreed that there would only be 12 people maximum at the home. Neighbors informed Pagar that there were up to 40 people on the property during the music video shoot.
When Pagar appeared at his mansion to confront DaBaby about violating their rental agreement, the February 2021 civil lawsuit that Pagar filed indicates that DaBaby and Thankgod Chimmeka Awute allegedly attacked him. Awute allegedly shoved Pagar to the ground. When DaBaby ordered Awute to get off of him, DaBaby then allegedly punched Pagar in the mouth, knocking out a tooth.
Therefore, in addition to the civil lawsuit by Pagar seeking damages, both monetary and punitive, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of DaBaby and Awute for felony assault for allegedly “willfully and unlawfully using force and violence” against the victim Pagar.
This is the latest in a growing string of violent situations recently that DaBaby has found himself immersed in:
- In early April 2022, DaBaby reportedly shot an intruder who had breeched the wall surrounding his mansion in suburban Charlotte. The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
- A video surfaced in April 2022 showing DaBaby shooting and killing an 18-year-old man in North Carolina inside a Walmart in 2018, although his lawyer is claiming self-defense. However, the recent release of that video calls into question DaBaby’s claim.
- Another video has gone viral of DaBaby swinging on and punching his own artist backstage at a concert in April 2022.
- In February 2022, DaBaby got into a fistfight at a North Carolina bowling ally with Brandon Bills, the brother of his former girlfriend, DaniLeigh, who is the mother of his child. Bills is pressing charges against DaBaby for the injuries incurred when DaBaby threw a punch and then his crew jumped Bills. This incident was also captured on video.
- Speaking of Dani Leigh, the cops were called to DaBaby’s Troutman, North Carolina, home after the two got into a vicious verbal altercation in November 2021 that DaBaby recorded on Instagram live.