Arrest warrant issued for DaBaby for felonious assault

DaBaby has more violent episodes than hit records and concert appearances as of late. And the lawsuits and legal entanglements are starting to pile up.

The mercurial rapper from Charlotte has been charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident in December when he and a member of his crew allegedly laid hands on a property owner in Los Angeles in December 2020.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by NBC affiliate WCNC in Charlotte, Gary Pagar, the owner of the mansion that DaBaby rented to film a music video, had originally agreed that there would only be 12 people maximum at the home. Neighbors informed Pagar that there were up to 40 people on the property during the music video shoot.

When Pagar appeared at his mansion to confront DaBaby about violating their rental agreement, the February 2021 civil lawsuit that Pagar filed indicates that DaBaby and Thankgod Chimmeka Awute allegedly attacked him. Awute allegedly shoved Pagar to the ground. When DaBaby ordered Awute to get off of him, DaBaby then allegedly punched Pagar in the mouth, knocking out a tooth.

Therefore, in addition to the civil lawsuit by Pagar seeking damages, both monetary and punitive, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of DaBaby and Awute for felony assault for allegedly “willfully and unlawfully using force and violence” against the victim Pagar.

This is the latest in a growing string of violent situations recently that DaBaby has found himself immersed in: