DaBaby in another violent altercation, this time against his own artist (video)

Hair-trigger-temper rapper DaBaby is involved in yet another violent altercation, this time he reportedly put his paws on his own protégé backstage at a concert.

The ubiquity of the cell phones now makes fans party to what previously was unseen and unheard behind the scenes, and this incident is no different.

DaBaby, who was born in Cleveland, Ohio as Jonathan Lyndale Kirk and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina has recently been cleared of criminal involvement for shooting an intruder who breached the wall around his home. This weekend, DaBaby tried to put his own rapper to sleep with a vicious right hand.

It is unclear what precipitated the brawl. An observer’s camera phone shows DaBaby and his artist named Wisdom, whom DaBaby signed to his Billion Dollar Entertainment label, in an argument. DaBaby made it seem like he was about to walk away before he threw a sucker punch.

#DaBaby tried to knock out his artist #Wisdom backstage at a concert 👀🥊 What do y'all think happened? pic.twitter.com/gs66HVKtuN — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 23, 2022

The last time these two rappers were in the national headlines, they were obviously on better terms with each other. They were not, however, on better terms with the law as they were involved in a shooting in Miami in June 2021. Wisdom made a jarring first impression with fans as he rocked pigtails and barrettes in his mugshot after he was charged with first-degree attempted murder following the shootout.

DaBaby’s artist Wisdom has been arrested for attempted murder following a Miami Beach shooting https://t.co/aiHent5dF3 pic.twitter.com/BirM9Wzy1E — Rap-Up (@RapUp) June 3, 2021

Wisdom, whose full name is Wisdom Awute, did not elaborate on what caused the fight between himself and DaBaby. But the 22-year-old went onto his Instagram story to talk about fake friends. DaBaby, meanwhile, has not publicly addressed the altercation as of Sunday, April 24.