Draymond Green finally speaks after punching his teammate Jordan Poole (video)

NBA star Draymond Green did not major in custodial arts while at Michigan State, but he tried hard to mop up the major mess he created when he sucker-punched teammate Jordan Poole during a pre-season practice.

Green, 32, a four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors, caused quakes that reverberated through the sports world when he hauled off and knocked out Poole following their prolonged squabbling in early October 2022.

The video was leaked, ostensibly without the Warriors’ permission, and immediately went viral around the world, exacerbating internal tensions within the franchise while subjecting Poole to international humiliation.

Green tried to explain his actions with a hastily put-together documentary for the “NBA on TNT.” The doc aired just prior to Green and Poole and the Warriors received their championship rings in a pre-game ceremony before beating the Los Angeles Lakers.

The infamously combustible Green tried to say that he did not know how viral the video would get while simultaneously saying that he can live with the repercussions. Some fans are not buying what Green is trying to sell here:

NBA on TNT’s mini-doc on the Draymond-Poole incident was like if a 30 for 30 about a high school QB grappling with cancer was told from the perspective of the cancer — Sean Enfield (@seanseanclan) October 19, 2022

“You never really know people’s opinions right away, so you give people some time to throw their opinion out, which quite frankly I don’t care about people’s opinion,” Green said in the documentary. “To be totally honest with you, I never really knew how much it blew up. Because I don’t spend much time searching Instagram or looking through comments.”

Green claims he does not pay attention to social media opinions and was allegedly blissfully unaware on how big the imbroglio blew up.

“I don’t really read many tweets at all, so I was at home chilling with my children. If you want me to be honest with you, I still don’t know how much the world may think it blew up,” Green said.

“The world has been able to see one of your worst moments. Look at the upside. I can live with that.”

Check out Green’s thoughts in its entirety: