The VMAs are the 1st to make Best Metaverse Performance an award show category

MTV Awards added an element of the metaverse to the show
(Image source: Instagram – (@snoopdogg)

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards did not hold back when it came to individuality, diversity and inclusivity. Although, this year they brought an element of surprise after being the first award show to feature a metaverse performance and add an award category for “Best Metaverse Performance”.

Rap Legends Snoop Dogg and Eminem performed as if they were the NFTs, “Bored Apes.”.They brought a human aspect to the cartoon apes and instead of them performing on stage like most music performances, their performance transitioned into virtual reality. It was similar to watching an episode of Black Mirror.


The technology has some wondering what this means for award shows moving forward.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club website states, the “Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs.” In other words, a series of unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain.” For those unfamiliar with NFTs, this stands for “non-fungible tokens.” The Bored Ape Yacht Club was founded in 2021, and is in the cryptocurrency industry. The blockchain is the technology that makes cryptocurrency possible.


These NFTs are a series of cartoon apes that have grown a cult following, and Snoop Dogg and Eminem are just two among many well-known celebrities that own their own ‘Bored Ape’ NFTs.

Image source: Instagram – (@snoopdogg)

Bringing NFTs to the entertainment and music industry is game changing and might become the new norm for awards shows moving forward.

The metaverse is no longer on private platforms but is becoming mainstream. Soon enough, we will no longer have to turn on our phones or TVs to experience the metaverse. One day we could possibly be living in a virtual reality in everyday life.

This could affect the way money is managed, the way we entertain ourselves and the way information is accessed. MTV showcasing the metaverse on a largely viewed public channel is just the beginning.

