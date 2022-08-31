Vivica A. Fox shares why she’s not a fan of Nick Cannon having so many kids

Nick Cannon alerted the public earlier this year that he might have more kids in the future. And onn Aug. 24, Nick Cannon posted a three-minute video on Instagram that showed a maternity photo shoot with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. Cannon and Bell already have two kids together, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 19-month-old Powerful Queen.

Cannon also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and 13-month-old Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. His son Zen, who he shares with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Many people have questioned Cannon’s decision to have more children, including Vivica A. Fox, who recently chimed in on the topic on the “Cocktails with Queens” show.

“I don’t like it,” Fox said. “Y’all can be like ‘He got money,’ this, that, and the third. The foundation of Black families, especially a strong father figure, is needed. This just isn’t a good representation of it in my opinion.”

Fox said at the end of the day, parenthood is about more than just providing money and doing photo shoots with the pregnant women.

“He’s there to take pictures and it’s cute, and ‘Oh my God, I’m at the birthday party, ” Fox said. “Children deserve a father figure, especially young boys. They need positive father figures, especially African Americans. I’ve seen so many people that in the past have dated athletes and gotten child support. What if he gets hurt? Things happen.”