Kanye West claims popular clothing brand is copying his designs

Ye West claims this retail store is stealing his ideas
Kanye West (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Ye West is very passionate about his clothing. In almost every interview he’s done over the past few years, he’s mentioned something about Yeezy and the many people he’s collaborated with on the brand.

One of the retailers he’s worked with is Gap, and he recently noted that they’ve left him out of meetings and are copying his designs from the “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga” collection.


On Aug. 30, West posted a picture with the caption reading “Gap held a meeting about me without me?”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)


The next day, West posted a screenshot of messages with someone accusing Gap of copying a design from one of his shirts. He wrote in the caption, “But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing.”

West followed that up by posting a video of him talking passionately to Gap executives in which he expressed his displeasure with their direction. The rapper then said he planned on opening Yeezy stores worldwide, starting with Atlanta.

In his next few Instagram posts, West showed screenshots of messages with artists such as Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Fivio Foreign and Justin LaBoy showing their support by offering to help him expand his brand.

It seems like when somebody does West wrong, he just pivots and finds other ways to get noticed.

