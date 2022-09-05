Search
Rapper GloRilla continues to shine with the anthem of the summer

The Memphis, Tennessee, artist performed her hit single at Made in America
GloRilla

Over the past four months, Memphis, Tennessee, rapper GloRilla has become a popular staple in the music industry with her hit single “F.N.F.” On Sept. 3, the rapper set the stage on fire at the Made in America Festival with the anthem of the summer and showed off her choreography skills along with her two dancers.

If you hear someone yell the phrase “Let’s go,” this summer,  you already know what will come next. The song is all over the radio and social media, and is being played heavily on apps like TikTok. The ironic part is that the hook originally blew up on Triller, thanks to GloRilla.


I’m F-R-E-E f— n—- free

That mean I ain’t gotta worry about a f— n—- cheating.


And I’m S-I-N-G-L-E again

Outside hanging out the window with my ratchet a– friends.

Now she’s at one of the biggest festivals of the year, rapping the song to a large group of fans that she’s collected in a short time. She also performed her other fan-favorite songs “Blessed” and “Tomorrow.” With this performance, her career is heading to another level.

