Meghan Markle was not invited to visit the dying Queen Elizabeth

The British Royal family did not want Meghan Markle near the late Queen Elizabeth as her health deteriorated last week.

King Charles III told his son Prince Harry not to invite Markle as the 96-year-old queen of England was nearing her death as “it wasn’t right.”

“Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time,” The Sun reported.

“It was pointed out to him that Kate [Middleton] was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family.”

Additionally, the BBC’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell added that “she might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it.”

“Tensions were so high and there was no way Meghan could have gone to Balmoral,” another source intimated to The New York Post.

Now that Prince Charles has become King Charles with the death of Queen Elizabeth, Page Six reports that he publicly offered to try to reconcile their fractured relationship during his first public address as the reigning monarch of the UK and Commonwealth on Friday, Sept. 9.

“I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said in a pre-recorded video message, according to Page Six.