Michelle Obama reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview

Michelle Obama “prays there is forgiveness” between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family.

The couple sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last week in which they opened up on their decision to step back as senior royals last year, and also accused an unnamed member of the royal family of raising “concerns” about how “dark” their son Archie’s skin would be before he was born.

And now, Obama, the former first lady and wife of 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, has weighed in on the interview, saying she hopes there is “love and resolve” on the horizon, as there’s “nothing more important than family.”

Speaking to “Access Hollywood,” she said: “My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time. Because there’s nothing more important than family.”

During their interview with Winfrey, the 39-year-old former actress – who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child – also said she felt “silenced” during her time as a senior working royal, and admitted she had contemplated taking her own life due to the intense public scrutiny she was under.

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement admitting the “issues raised” by the couple — who married in 2018 and welcomed their son Archie a year later — are “concerning” and will be “addressed by the family privately.”

The statement read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”