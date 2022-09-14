Search
Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ featuring Halle Bailey sparks emotion

Black girls swoon over an Ariel who looks like them
Halle Bailey (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Disney has succeeded once more by bringing diversity to their characters with Halle Bailey starring as the lead actress for the live-action The Little Mermaid.

Recently, Disney released a 90-second trailer that displayed Bailey under the sea with the iconic purple shell top and a shimmering green fin. The caption for the video reads, “Out of the sea, wish I could be, part of that world.”


The trailer gained traction on Twitter and made young Black women and girls emotional worldwide. There was a similar reaction when Brandy graced the small screen as Cinderella and Whitney Houston played her fairy godmother. Now we have Bailey coming to the silver screen as an iconic Disney character with her bright orangey-red locks and heavenly voice. The reaction videos say it all.

The Little Mermaid comes to theaters in May 2023.


