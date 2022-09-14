Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ featuring Halle Bailey sparks emotion

Disney has succeeded once more by bringing diversity to their characters with Halle Bailey starring as the lead actress for the live-action The Little Mermaid.

Recently, Disney released a 90-second trailer that displayed Bailey under the sea with the iconic purple shell top and a shimmering green fin. The caption for the video reads, “Out of the sea, wish I could be, part of that world.”

The trailer gained traction on Twitter and made young Black women and girls emotional worldwide. There was a similar reaction when Brandy graced the small screen as Cinderella and Whitney Houston played her fairy godmother. Now we have Bailey coming to the silver screen as an iconic Disney character with her bright orangey-red locks and heavenly voice. The reaction videos say it all.

These reaction videos of little girls seeing Ariel from Little Mermaid are really giving me life today. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/s42tN0VVa7 — Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) September 13, 2022

i’m absolutely crying over these reaction videos of the little mermaid trailer. representation is so important 🥺 my heart can’t take it. how can anybody be mad at this??? pic.twitter.com/cbDe2HZNkj — kat (@katxwing) September 13, 2022

The Little Mermaid comes to theaters in May 2023.