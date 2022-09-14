LeBron James and family pose for photo shoot with ‘Vanity Fair’

LeBron James continues to show us what Black excellence is all about.

Just a few weeks ago, James and his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, were highlighted on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Throughout the summer, we’ve seen the ascension of the two protegés, and we’ve also seen James step out and play in multiple recreational league games.

The basketball side of the James family is must-watch television, but Vanity Fair decided to highlight the entire family in their latest cover shoot.

In the collage of pictures, James’ wife, Savannah, and their daughter, Zhuri, are shown. In one of the pictures, the entire family, including James’ mother and Savanah’s parents, are together in the shoot wearing pajamas.

Another picture highlights Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri outside as the little sister attempts to sketch her big brothers.

Throughout the shoot, the family was dressed in designer clothing, accessories and jewelry from Tiffany & Co., Ray-Ban, Chanel, Balenciaga, Gucci, and other high-end brands.

If you ever wanted to see an example of Black excellence, look no further than the James family.