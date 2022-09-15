Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

R. Kelly found guilty in the state case in Chicago

The embattled singer faces decades in prison
R. Kelly (Photo credit: Bang Media)

To hardly anyone’s surprise, disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly faces decades in prison after being found guilty in his state trial in Chicago.

Robert Sylvester Kelly, 55, was convicted on six of the 13 counts he was indicted on related to sexual assault of minor females. According to WGN-TV, Kelly was acquitted on seven counts that included: one child pornography count, one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, as well as four conspiracy counts.


“It had to be the way R. Kelly wanted,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeannice Appenteng said Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. “And, ladies and gentlemen, what R. Kelly wanted was to have sex with young girls.” 

Kelly has already been sentenced to 30 years in prison in June 2022 after being convicted in his federal trial in New York on a litany of similar charges.


“R. Kelly used his fame, fortune and enablers to prey on the young, the vulnerable and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification, while many turned a blind eye,” Breon Pace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. “Through his actions, Kelly exhibited a callous disregard for the devastation his crimes had on his victims and has shown no remorse for his conduct.” 

Kelly notified the media through his attorneys that he plans to appeal his conviction and sentence from the federal trial in New York. Legal pundits expect Kelly to do the same after this state trial in Chicago.

Read more about:

Also read

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 1.56
Culture
Whitney White says representation means survival
Christina Steed
TV
TV bright spot: 'For the Culture' launches with Christina Steed
Terry Hunter
DJ Master Series
DJ Terry Hunter’s remix of 'Break My Soul' highlights annual picnic’s revival
Doechii
Culture in the Crosshairs Videos
Doechii shares how she navigates the industry as a dark-skinned Black woman
Briahna-Gatlin-Photo-credit-Brooklyn-Wheeler
Culture in the Crosshairs Videos
Briahna Gatlin shares business secrets and what inspired Purple Block Party
DJReese
Artist Interviews
DJ Reese, Lil Durk and Tink's official DJ, reflects on current hip-hop scene

Watch this video

What's new

DemetriaObilor
Demetria Obilor responds to social media's colorist claims on new Revolt show
doja-1-960x720.jpg.pagespeed.ce
Doja Cat promotes 'rave' culture while discussing her new album
Prophets of Rage perfoming live on stage at Download Festival - Friday - 9th June 2017
Chuck D signs over his royalties and half of his copyright interest