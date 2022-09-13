Juror in R. Kelly trial suffers panic attack during graphic closing arguments

On Sept. 12, one of the jurors in R. Kelly’s trial in Chicago suffered a panic attack during closing arguments according to TMZ.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said, “I’ve been advised she said she can’t go on one minute more.”

During close arguments, prosecutors cited graphic videos of Kelly abusing his 14-year-old goddaughter, who testified under the pseudonym “Jane” in court.

Kelly is on trial in federal court in Chicago on charges of child pornography and instruction of justice. He is being tried alongside his former business manager, Derrel McDavid, and an associate, Milton “June” Brown, as they are both accused of conspiring with him to intimidate and bribe witnesses and to cover up evidence in a 2008 criminal trial on child pornography charges.

McDavid and Brown have been accused of trying to buy back incriminating sex tapes that had been taken from Kelly’s collection and to hide years of alleged sexual abuse of underage girls. Out of the three, only McDavid testified during the trial.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberating on Sept. 13 after Kelly’s attorney makes her closing arguments and prosecutors deliver a rebuttal.

Kelly is already serving a 30-year prison sentence after being found guilty on charges of federal racketeering and sex trafficking.