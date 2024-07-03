G Herbo is grateful for the moment he’s in.

In January, he avoided prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges related to an alleged scheme that used stolen credit card info to pay for private jets, vacations, car rentals, and “designer puppies.” His first single after the case was “Subject,” in which he simply told people to stop asking about the situation and inevitably, yes–change the subject.

Now, Herbo is preparing for a new project release and taking his children everywhere, including the 2024 BET Awards. Before the awards show, Herbo stopped on the blue carpet to speak to rolling out about the music, fatherhood, and his public support of the Chicago Sky that’s gone viral.

What are you looking forward to most this year?

I’m looking forward to my album coming out, man. Big Swerve. It’s highly anticipated. My fans have been waiting on it, and I just want to drop some good music right now.

How grateful are you to be here right now?

I’m always grateful to be here–be a part of the culture and legendary things, man. Growing up, I was always a fan of BET. Being able to do the things that I’ve seen the artists that I looked up to doing is something I’m grateful for…

Chicago is booming right now. How are you feeling about the city?

I’m feeling good, man.

All of the young artists are going crazy. The up-and-coming, man. My little brothers, I f— with them. I always like being in the studio and watching what they’re doing. They know they have my full support.

As far as guys like myself, Smurk, Polo, Chance and everybody that’s putting on for the city right now, I just feel like we have to keep it going.

How has fatherhood changed you as an artist?

Fatherhood has changed me as an artist because just being with my kids [impacts] my decisions, the things that I do, and the motivation I have to be great and want to strive and reach heights I’d never even imagined for myself so I could be able to provide for my kids in a way I couldn’t even think of.

Why was it important for you to be so vocally supportive of the Chicago Sky and those Black women in the WNBA?

I support everybody, bro.

It’s always good to show love and it doesn’t cost you anything to show love. That’s just me, man. Everybody who knows me would tell you if I could support anybody in any way, I would.