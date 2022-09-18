Tory Lanez and August Alsina show no love during tour stop in Chicago

Commedian Rip Micheals of Wild ‘N Out Fame brought his Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam to his hometown of Chicago on Sept. 17, 2022. The Arie Crown Theatre was brimming with fans ready to laugh with the comedians and swoon over their favorite R&B stars.

Based on the line up this tour could have had a few different names. If it was called the controversy tour it would have fit perfectly. August Alsina, Mario, Tory Lanez and Jacquees were on the bill. Over the course of the past two years, those names have been aligned with some extremely salacious comedy and alleged criminal actions. That being the case this tour was about falling back in love and having fun.

Rolling out asked Mario what it means to fall back in love. “For me it means falling back in love with yourself, living healthy understanding your purpose spreading love and trying to be a light in a dark world.” He said

By the reaction of the fans, they were falling in love all over again. We asked concert goer Diamond Holder who her favorite performer of the night was and she said “My favorite was August Alsina, I loved his performance, how he overcame everything and how he has blossomed into the man he is today. “

August may have been Diamond’s favorite however I’m not sure if he’s Tory Lanez favorite after a backstage incident where August rejected a handshake from the singer as they crossed paths in the hallway. Tory was visibly upset and he and his security guards chased down Alsina to address what happened. The news of this rejection took to social media as a rumor that August was beaten up by Tory Lanez. We can confirm that is not true.

The tour closes out at the UBS Arena in NY on September 18, 2022.

Take a look at a few pictures from the concert below.