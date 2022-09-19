Driver shot with kids in car, crashes into Georgia home

A male driver was shot multiple times early Monday morning while transporting his kids to school and then crashed his vehicle into a house in metro Atlanta.

The DeKalb County Police Department said in its report that the man was on his way to his kids’ school when was fired upon about 20 times within a tony neighborhood in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on Sept. 19, 2020.

Eleven bullets pierced the minivan and four of the bullets struck the driver, who then fled the van with his kids. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition, according to Atlanta’s WSB-TV.

Neighbors told the station they were jolted while preparing their own children for school when they heard about 20 gunshots outside their windows. One said they peeked out their window and saw two vehicles speed down the narrow street.

They told police that they believe the driver was specifically targeted.

“I think it was targeted. This wasn’t no road rage. They were waiting on him,” Supreme Roberts told the station. “They say he was hit four times. I think he’s gonna survive it, but I just want to say to him, ‘Change your life.’ ”

Another neighbor, who would only identify herself as Yvette T., said it was like being in the middle of an action film that terrified her to her core. Her daughter had just gotten home from work at around 8 a.m. when the two heard the fusillade of bullets.

“As soon as she came down the steps, we heard gunshots and a big boom,” she said. “And I looked out my bedroom window and literally saw people shooting guns, like a movie.”

Yvette T. admits that she has to decide whether she wants to continue to live there after her daughter termed it as the “worst thing she’d ever seen.”

“This has really shaken us up,” Yvette T. said.