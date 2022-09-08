Search
‘We can meet and die’: Teen shooting spree starts on Facebook Live; 4 dead

Teenager allegedly began the rampage on Facebook Live
Ezekiel Kelly. (Image source: Shelby County Government)

A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis‘ Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn’t care about shooting on camera.


“I’m in my hood doing this s—, mane,” Kelly said in one of the live streams. “Ya heard me? I’m a take care of my hood, ya heard me? … I just killed five n—-, on Crip. On Terrio, on Poo Curry, on my momma. We can meet up and die. ”

According to Shelby County records, Kelly has been charged with first-degree murder.


Kelly allegedly began his shooting rampage at 12:56 a.m. on Sept. 7 by killing a 24-year-old man on Lyndale Ave., according to ABC24. In March, Kelly was released after serving 11 months for criminal attempted first-degree murder after he pled guilty to aggravated assault. A warrant was put out for his arrest on Sept. 7, the same day his killing spree began.

After the early-morning shooting, the first shooting of the afternoon was reported at 4:38 p.m. The third reported shooting took place at AutoZone and was broadcasted on Facebook Live. As of Sept. 7, the victim was reported to be in critical condition. The police were made aware of Kelly’s Facebook at 6:12 p.m.

The city of Memphis began to go on lockdown, and the minor league baseball team Memphis Redbirds suspended its game, with plans to resume on Sept. 8.

At 7: 23 p.m., a woman was shot dead and suffered multiple gun shot wounds as her grey Toyota SUV was stolen. At 8:56 p.m., Southaven Police reported Kelly stole a grey Dodge Challenger and fled the scene. At 8:58 p.m., Memphis police started a high-speed chase with Kelly and he was taken into custody at 9:21 p.m.

“This is no way for us to live,” Memphis mayor Jim Strickland said in a press conference, posted by Joyce Peterson. “It is not acceptable. The people of our city were confronted by the type of violence no one should have to face.”

