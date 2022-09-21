Houston rapper set to serve lengthy prison sentence for drug trafficking

Houston rapper Jermaine West, whose stage name is Da Breadman, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids.

West pleaded guilty on April 6, 2022, to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area. On Sept. 19, 2022, U.S. District Judge George Hanks ordered West to serve 280 months in federal prison, as well as six years of supervised release.

The investigation started in 2019 when law enforcement found out that West was trafficking narcotics. That information, in addition to West being known as an influential gang member, prompted the FBI, DEA, Houston Police Department, and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to launch the investigation.

West had been engaged in gang activity beyond trafficking drugs, and the judge said that the rapper “destroyed people’s lives,” noting that he “played a dangerous game” for 20 years and that he “played the game and lost.”